S. Korea to donate US$6 mln to U.N. emergency fund in 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has pledged to donate US$6 million next year to a U.N. fund to help people affected by humanitarian crises, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
Ham Sang-wook, deputy foreign minister for multilateral and global affairs, made the announcement at a senior-level meeting of the U.N. Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) via video links Wednesday.
CERF was established in 2006 to provide swift assistance during unforeseen humanitarian crises, such as natural disasters.
During the meeting, 39 countries, including South Korea, pledged to donate a combined $467 million next year, the ministry said.
Participants agreed on the importance of the fund amid increasing need for humanitarian aid due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it added.
South Korea has donated about $60 million since the creation of CERF.
