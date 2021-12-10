Today in Korean history
Dec. 11
1952 -- South Korea joins the International Civil Aviation Organization.
1969 -- A Korean Air passenger flight from the eastern city of Gangneung to Seoul with 51 people aboard is hijacked by North Koreans and forced to land in Pyongyang. North Korea repatriated 39 of the hijacked people two months later.
1990 -- South and North Korea hold their third high-level talks in Seoul.
1995 -- South Korean mountaineer Huh Young-ho reaches the summit of Vinson Massif, the highest mountain in Antarctica.
2007 -- The two Koreas launch a regular cross-border train service for the first time since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.
2008 -- Delegates to the six-party talks on denuclearizing North Korea fail to produce a deal on ways to inspect the North's nuclear facilities, casting a cloud over the future of the often troubled multilateral talks.
2012 -- A South Korean newspaper reports that Kenneth Bae, a Korean-American tourist operator, has been detained by North Korean authorities and has been questioned after a computer hard disk was found among the tourists. Later, he was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor for committing anti-state crimes. He was released in 2014 after U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper made a secret trip to Pyongyang.
2015 -- South and North Korea hold high-level talks at a joint industrial complex in the North's border city of Kaesong as part of efforts to implement an inter-Korean deal in August on defusing tension. On Aug. 25, two South Korean soldiers were maimed due to a border land mine explosion blamed on the North.
2017 -- Hanwha Total Petrochemicals Co., a 50-50 joint venture between Hanwha Group and Total SA, says it will invest 360 billion won (US$329 million) to build a new polyethylene facility in South Korea.
2019 -- The U.S. returns four of its military bases in South Korea and initiates the return process for the Yongsan Garrison in central Seoul, once home to the headquarters of the U.S. Forces Korea. The move is part of a scheme to relocate 26 U.S. military installations scattered across the country and consolidate them in two regions.
2020 -- The U.S returns 12 American military sites, including two plots inside the Yongsan Garrison in central Seoul, to South Korea.
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
(LEAD) BTS song 'Butter' picked as Record of the Year by Variety magazine
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of omicron variant, total now at 9: KDCA
-
BTS opens L.A. stop of 2021 Jingle Ball Tour
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
(4th LD) New cases fall below 5,000; 4-week toughened virus rules go into effect
-
(LEAD) Seoul reports first omicron cases
-
(LEAD) Proportion of 1-person households hits record high of 32 pct last year
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's virus caseload surpasses grim milestone of 500,000 amid unrelenting spread of virus
-
(4th LD) New infections above 7,000 for 2nd day; critical patients hit all-time high
-
S. Korea's virus caseload surpasses grim milestone of 500,000 amid unrelenting spread of virus