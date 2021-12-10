Suspect in development corruption scandal found dead in apparent suicide
GOYANG, South Korea, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- The head of a regional city development company allegedly connected to a massive development corruption scandal was found dead Friday in an apparent suicide, police said.
Police said they discovered the body of Yoo Han-gi, head of the Pocheon Urban Corp., who was reported missing by his family early Friday, at around 7:40 a.m. near his home in Goyang, north of Seoul. Yoo reportedly left home after leaving behind a will.
Yoo was a suspect in the investigation surrounding a massive development scandal connected to the lucrative apartment development project in the Daejang-dong district in the city of Seongnam, south of Seoul.
Earlier this week, prosecutors requested an arrest warrant for Yoo, who worked as a senior manager at Seongnam Development Corp. in the past. He was believed to have received 200 million won (US$167,000) in bribes from key partners connected to asset management firm Hwacheon Daeyu, which handled the 2015 project.
The scandal has received intense media coverage amid questions about its potential impact on next year's presidential election. The main opposition party has claimed Lee Jae-myung, the ruling party's presidential candidate who served as Seongnam mayor when the development project was launched in 2015, was behind the whole scheme.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
(LEAD) BTS song 'Butter' picked as Record of the Year by Variety magazine
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of omicron variant, total now at 9: KDCA
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
Unification ministry budget for inter-Korean cooperation rises 2 pct in 2022
-
Inbound travelers upset by 10-day mandatory quarantine
-
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) New infections above 7,000 for 2nd day; critical patients hit all-time high
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
-
(4th LD) New infections above 7,000 for 2nd day; critical patients hit all-time high