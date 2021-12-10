Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after their primary vaccination: PM

All News 08:44 December 10, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- Booster shots for adults can be administered three months after their primary vaccination, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday, amid rising concerns over a surge in COVID-19 infections.

The decision to cut the dosage interval between primary vaccination and booster shots for people aged 18 or older was announced after the country's daily new coronavirus cases surpassed 7,000 for the third straight day, while the number of serious COVID-19 patients continued to hit new highs.

Kim also called for increasing the pace of vaccinations for teenagers, saying that the authorities will run inoculation programs at schools from next week.

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#COVID-19 #booster shots
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!