Friday's weather forecast

09:07 December 10, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 11/05 Rain 30

Incheon 11/07 Rain 30

Suwon 12/04 Rain 30

Cheongju 11/04 Rain 30

Daejeon 12/03 Rain 40

Chuncheon 08/01 Rain 30

Gangneung 15/07 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 13/06 Rain 20

Gwangju 14/06 Rain 20

Jeju 17/11 Rain 20

Daegu 14/03 Cloudy 30

Busan 17/08 Sunny 20

