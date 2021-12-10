Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:07 December 10, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 11/05 Rain 30
Incheon 11/07 Rain 30
Suwon 12/04 Rain 30
Cheongju 11/04 Rain 30
Daejeon 12/03 Rain 40
Chuncheon 08/01 Rain 30
Gangneung 15/07 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 13/06 Rain 20
Gwangju 14/06 Rain 20
Jeju 17/11 Rain 20
Daegu 14/03 Cloudy 30
Busan 17/08 Sunny 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
(LEAD) BTS song 'Butter' picked as Record of the Year by Variety magazine
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of omicron variant, total now at 9: KDCA
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
Unification ministry budget for inter-Korean cooperation rises 2 pct in 2022
-
Inbound travelers upset by 10-day mandatory quarantine
-
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) New infections above 7,000 for 2nd day; critical patients hit all-time high
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
-
(4th LD) New infections above 7,000 for 2nd day; critical patients hit all-time high