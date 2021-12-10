Daegu FC chasing 2nd FA Cup title vs. Jeonnam Dragons
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- After a crucial away victory, Daegu FC are now on verge of winning the largest national football tournament for the second time in club history.
Daegu FC will host Jeonnam Dragons in the second leg of the FA Cup final on Saturday, for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff at DGB Daegu Bank Park in Daegu, some 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Daegu won the first leg by 1-0 on Nov. 24, and they can clinch their second FA Cup title -- first since 2018 -- with a draw. They recently completed their most successful season in the top-flight K League 1 by finishing in third place.
Jeonnam, playing out of the second-tier K League 2, are going for their fourth FA Cup title, having won it in 1997, 2006 and 2007. They're also trying to become the first second-division team to lift the FA Cup.
The winner of the FA Cup typically qualifies for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League for the following season. The picture is a bit complicated this year because of Daegu's success in the K League 1.
By finishing in third place, they booked a spot in the Champions League's playoffs, one extra hurdle to clear before reaching the group stage.
But an FA Cup title will send Daegu directly to the AFC tournament's group stage. In that case, Jeju United, which finished in fourth place in the K League 1, will enter the AFC Champions League playoffs.
Jeonnam, though, don't have that fallback option, as they're trying to become the first K League 2 club to make it to the top continental competition.
Jeonnam will have to channel their giant-killing ways on Saturday. In their path to the final, the Dragons took down three K League 1 clubs: Suwon FC in the round of 32, Pohang Steelers in the quarterfinals and then Ulsan Hyundai FC in the semifinals.
Jeonnam, though, barely averaged a goal per game this season, and it's fair to wonder where the offense will come from, even when matched up against a middling defense like Daegu.
Jeonnam have also played sparingly. They went 21 days between their last K League 2 match and the opening leg of the FA Cup final last month. Daegu, on the other hand, should be sharper after playing three K League 1 matches in November and another one last weekend.
Daegu have had 10 wins, six draws and five losses at home in all competitions this season. Away from home, Jeonnam have posted 10 wins, 10 draws and two losses this year.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
