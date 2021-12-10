Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Heavy Industries wins 245 bln won order for LNG carrier

All News 11:09 December 10, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Friday that it has signed a 245 billion-won (US$208 million) deal to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.

The deal signed with a company in Oceania calls for Samsung Heavy Industries to deliver the vessel by May 2025, the shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing.

With the latest deal, Samsung Heavy Industries has won orders worth a cumulative $12 billion so far this year, surpassing its annual order target of $9.1 billion by 32 percent.

By ship, Samsung Heavy Industries bagged orders for 21 LNG carriers, 44 container carriers and 14 crude carriers this year.

This photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Dec. 10, 2021, shows a LNG carrier built by the shipbuilder. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

