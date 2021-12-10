Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KBO's Twins sign ex-MLB pitcher Adam Plutko

All News 10:34 December 10, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- The LG Twins of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said Friday they have signed a former major league pitcher, Adam Plutko.

The 30-year-old American right-hander will pitch on a one-year deal worth up to US$800,000 -- $500,000 in guaranteed salary and a maximum $300,000 in incentives.

Plutko was drafted by the Houston Astros in the sixth round of the 2010 major league draft but chose the college route. Three years later, the Cleveland Indians selected him in the 11th round of the draft, and Plutko made his big league debut with the team in 2016.

In this Getty Images file photo from July 3, 2021, Adam Plutko of the Baltimore Orioles pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the bottom of the fifth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California. (Yonhap)

Most recently, Plutko appeared in 38 games for the Baltimore Orioles this year, going 1-2 with a 6.71 ERA.

For his major league career, Plutko had a 14-14 record with three saves and a 5.39 ERA in 88 appearances, including 37 starts. Across seven minor league seasons, Plutko went 44-44 with a 3.83 ERA in 135 games, including 123 starts.

Twins general manager Cha Myeong-seok said Plutko has a good command of his pitches and has a diverse repertoire of breaking balls.

KBO clubs are each allowed three foreign players, but no more than two pitchers. Plutko's signing means at least one of the Twins' two American starters, Casey Kelly and Andrew Suarez, will not be brought back for 2022.

This photo provided by the LG Twins on Dec. 10, 2021, shows the Korea Baseball Organization club's new pitcher, Adam Plutko. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Kelly has been with the Twins for three seasons and has compiled a 42-27 record with a 3.00 ERA in 87 starts. The righty led the Twins with 13 wins, 177 innings pitched and 142 strikeouts this year.

Suarez had his first KBO season with the Twins in 2021 and led the club with a 2.18 ERA in 23 starts, while going 10-2 with 126 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings. The left-hander missed time with bicep and upper back injuries.

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

