The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 December 10, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.00 1.00
1-M 1.12 1.11
2-M 1.23 1.22
3-M 1.35 1.35
6-M 1.57 1.57
12-M 1.77 1.77
(END)
