Seoul stocks trade lower late Friday morning on virus woes
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Friday morning, as investor sentiment was hurt by the latest spike in COVID-19 cases.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 14.28 points, or 0.47 percent, to 3,015.29 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Investor sentiment worsened as South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 7,000 for the third consecutive day Friday amid the waning immunity and colder weather.
Most large caps traded lower in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics declined 1.02 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 2.43 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics decreased 0.98 percent, and internet portal operator Naver lost 0.75 percent. Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor added 0.48 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,177.65 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.15 won from the previous session's close.
