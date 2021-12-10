Opposition renews calls for special counsel probe after apparent suicide of suspect in development scandal
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) renewed its calls for a special counsel investigation into the Seongnam development scandal on Friday after a suspect in the case was found dead in an apparent suicide.
Yoo Han-gi, head of Pocheon Urban Corp., a regional development company, was found dead near his home in Goyang, north of Seoul, earlier Friday, police said.
Yoo had been under investigation by prosecutors for allegedly taking bribes in connection with a 2015 apartment development project in Seongnam, south of Seoul, when he worked for that city's urban development corporation.
The project has been at the center of a massive corruption scandal, and the PPP has pointed to ruling Democratic Party presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung, who was mayor of Seongnam in 2015, as the mastermind behind the scheme.
"This is what happens when the No. 1 architect is left alone and only those around him are investigated," PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok wrote on Facebook.
Lee Yang-soo, senior spokesperson for the PPP election committee, argued a special counsel probe is the only solution.
"This is a tragedy caused by the prosecution's delayed investigation," he said in a statement. "The investigation team has lost its investigative capability and will, and will have to request a special probe themselves."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
(LEAD) BTS song 'Butter' picked as Record of the Year by Variety magazine
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of omicron variant, total now at 9: KDCA
-
BTS opens L.A. stop of 2021 Jingle Ball Tour
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
(4th LD) New cases fall below 5,000; 4-week toughened virus rules go into effect
-
(LEAD) Seoul reports first omicron cases
-
(LEAD) Proportion of 1-person households hits record high of 32 pct last year
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(4th LD) New infections above 7,000 for 2nd day; critical patients hit all-time high
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's virus caseload surpasses grim milestone of 500,000 amid unrelenting spread of virus