Monsta X drops new English-language album
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean boy group Monsta X released a new English-language album Friday for its international fans, the group's management agency said.
The full-length album titled "The Dreaming" hit various music services at midnight, Starship Entertainment said.
It is the group's second English album after "All Above Luv" released in February 2020.
"This album will once again make us realize that all of us, some of whom have lost lots of things and some others have found hope in 2021, are connected by the medium of 'music," the agency said in a release.
Leading the album will be "You Problem," an exciting disco-style song.
Also included are "Tied to Your Body," "Whispers in the Dark" and "Blame Me," songs showing various aspects of Monsta X.
"Not only will it show Monsta X's unique musical color but it will also provide a different charm from the group's Korean albums and serve as a heartwarming year-end gift for music fans around the world," the agency said.
The six-piece group plans to continue overseas activities to promote the new album.
The band will perform "One Day," its single released in September, on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday. Later in the day, the K-pop group will hit the stage for the iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball tour in Philadelphia.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
(LEAD) BTS song 'Butter' picked as Record of the Year by Variety magazine
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of omicron variant, total now at 9: KDCA
-
BTS opens L.A. stop of 2021 Jingle Ball Tour
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
(4th LD) New cases fall below 5,000; 4-week toughened virus rules go into effect
-
(LEAD) Seoul reports first omicron cases
-
(LEAD) Proportion of 1-person households hits record high of 32 pct last year
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's virus caseload surpasses grim milestone of 500,000 amid unrelenting spread of virus
-
(4th LD) New infections above 7,000 for 2nd day; critical patients hit all-time high
-
S. Korea's virus caseload surpasses grim milestone of 500,000 amid unrelenting spread of virus