'PUBG: Battlegrounds' to be free to play in Jan.
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- Krafton Inc., a South Korean gaming giant, said Friday that its global smash hit "PUBG: Battlegrounds" will be going free to play starting next month.
The game will start a free-to-play mode on all platforms, including computers and consoles, on Jan. 12, 2022, to enable more people to enjoy the battle royale style game, Krafton said.
The global-hit game, in which users fight to remain the last person alive, launched in 2017 as a paid game.
It has quickly gained global popularity, selling over 75 million copies.
The mobile version of the game has racked up over 1 billion downloads globally, excluding China.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
(LEAD) BTS song 'Butter' picked as Record of the Year by Variety magazine
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of omicron variant, total now at 9: KDCA
-
BTS opens L.A. stop of 2021 Jingle Ball Tour
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
(4th LD) New cases fall below 5,000; 4-week toughened virus rules go into effect
-
(LEAD) Seoul reports first omicron cases
-
(LEAD) Proportion of 1-person households hits record high of 32 pct last year
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(4th LD) New infections above 7,000 for 2nd day; critical patients hit all-time high
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's virus caseload surpasses grim milestone of 500,000 amid unrelenting spread of virus
-
S. Korea's virus caseload surpasses grim milestone of 500,000 amid unrelenting spread of virus