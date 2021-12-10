Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Dec. 6 -- U.S. fields new radar designed to detect ballistic missiles from N. Korea
Prices of food, daily necessities estimated to be rapidly soaring in N. Korea: gov't
7 -- N.K. leader Kim urges nurturing 'absolutely loyal' commanding officers
U.S. committed to dialogue with N. Korea despite no success so far: White House czar
8 -- U.S. missile defense in S. Korea under constant review, upgrade: Pentagon press secretary
9 -- U.N. panel OKs sanctions waiver for UNICEF aid project for N. Korea
Most S. Koreans with families in N. Korea have no information on their fate: poll
(END)
