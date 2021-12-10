Court dismisses Yoon's lawsuit against justice ministry's disciplinary action
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court on Friday dismissed a lawsuit filed by prosecutor general-turned-main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol against a disciplinary action imposed on him by the justice ministry while he was in office.
The Seoul Administrative Court dismissed Yoon's case seeking to reverse the ministry's suspension of his duties as chief prosecutor in December 2020, saying the requirements for litigation were not met in the case.
The decision means it is pointless to pursue the case as Yoon has left the office.
Accusing Yoon of violating political neutrality and other misconduct, the ministry then under Minister Choo Mi-ae suspended him for two months in the culmination of a feud between the two over prosecution reform and other politically sensitive investigations.
Yoon immediately filed lawsuits seeking an injunction on the measure and its ultimate revocation, disputing the alleged misconduct and claiming flaws in the disciplinary process. He was reinstated about a week later as a court accepted his injunction request.
Yoon resigned as prosecutor general in March and moved on to win the main opposition People Power Party's ticket to run in the 2022 presidential election.
In another suit Yoon filed against the two-month suspension, the court ruled in favor of the justice minister in October, accepting three of the four irregularities base on which the ministry delivered the disciplinary measures against him, including alleged meddling in a politically explosive probe.
Yoon has appealed the October ruling.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
(LEAD) BTS song 'Butter' picked as Record of the Year by Variety magazine
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of omicron variant, total now at 9: KDCA
-
BTS opens L.A. stop of 2021 Jingle Ball Tour
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
(4th LD) New cases fall below 5,000; 4-week toughened virus rules go into effect
-
(LEAD) Seoul reports first omicron cases
-
(LEAD) Proportion of 1-person households hits record high of 32 pct last year
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(4th LD) New infections above 7,000 for 2nd day; critical patients hit all-time high
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's virus caseload surpasses grim milestone of 500,000 amid unrelenting spread of virus
-
S. Korea's virus caseload surpasses grim milestone of 500,000 amid unrelenting spread of virus