KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
AmoreG 45,850 UP 150
HyundaiMtr 207,500 UP 500
BukwangPharm 13,250 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 121,500 DN 6,500
Daewoong 31,900 DN 750
TaekwangInd 979,000 DN 11,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,880 UP 30
CJ 85,600 UP 400
DB HiTek 69,200 UP 300
SK hynix 120,500 DN 3,000
Youngpoong 666,000 DN 7,000
HyundaiEng&Const 49,950 UP 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,850 UP 350
SamsungF&MIns 211,000 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,800 UP 50
Kogas 38,150 DN 700
Hanwha 32,000 DN 350
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,150 DN 300
KIA CORP. 85,400 UP 1,300
DOOSAN 118,500 UP 500
DL 63,500 UP 200
ORION Holdings 15,650 DN 350
NEXENTIRE 6,870 UP 30
CHONGKUNDANG 116,000 DN 500
KCC 320,500 DN 4,500
SKBP 106,500 UP 5,000
TaihanElecWire 1,895 DN 25
Hyundai M&F INS 24,200 DN 100
Daesang 22,900 DN 200
SKNetworks 5,020 DN 10
LX INT 25,000 UP 300
DongkukStlMill 16,450 UP 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 101,000 0
ShinhanGroup 37,300 DN 350
HITEJINRO 30,600 DN 400
Yuhan 63,400 DN 500
SLCORP 30,700 DN 250
CJ LOGISTICS 135,000 UP 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 145,000 DN 4,500
BoryungPharm 16,750 DN 600
