KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE Fine Chem 79,500 DN 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,300 UP 500
Shinsegae 255,000 UP 1,500
Nongshim 291,000 DN 500
KAL 29,400 DN 250
SGBC 78,000 UP 500
LG Corp. 86,600 UP 2,600
Hyosung 100,500 UP 500
LOTTE 31,050 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,160 DN 20
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,310 DN 80
POSCO 281,500 DN 13,500
LotteChilsung 130,000 0
DB INSURANCE 57,000 DN 300
SamsungElec 76,900 DN 1,300
NHIS 13,350 DN 50
DongwonInd 221,500 DN 4,500
SK Discovery 46,700 DN 300
LS 54,200 UP 400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES107500 UP500
GC Corp 237,000 UP 2,000
GS E&C 41,000 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 709,000 UP 1,000
KPIC 204,500 DN 9,000
GCH Corp 27,000 DN 550
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,130 DN 60
SKC 181,500 DN 4,000
Ottogi 456,000 DN 5,000
MERITZ SECU 5,150 0
HtlShilla 77,200 DN 900
Hanmi Science 56,400 DN 1,400
SamsungElecMech 178,000 UP 1,000
Hanssem 93,600 UP 2,700
KSOE 98,900 UP 100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 37,100 0
MS IND 28,500 UP 800
GS Retail 31,400 UP 50
Mobis 244,500 UP 3,000
Hanchem 321,500 0
LS ELECTRIC 53,900 DN 200
