KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 December 10, 2021

KorZinc 513,000 UP 9,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,760 UP 100
HyundaiMipoDock 73,000 DN 200
IS DONGSEO 44,900 UP 250
S-Oil 88,000 DN 1,600
ZINUS 80,500 DN 2,000
S-1 75,500 DN 300
LG Innotek 305,000 UP 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 46,900 DN 350
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 231,500 UP 4,500
HMM 27,350 DN 300
HYUNDAI WIA 76,200 UP 600
OCI 110,500 DN 500
KumhoPetrochem 180,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO 22,150 DN 200
SamsungSecu 49,300 UP 50
IBK 10,950 DN 50
KG DONGBU STL 11,100 0
SKTelecom 55,800 DN 100
SNT MOTIV 45,900 DN 700
HyundaiElev 42,000 0
DWS 52,400 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG SDS 161,500 UP 7,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 29,450 DN 400
KUMHOTIRE 4,580 DN 25
Hanon Systems 13,800 DN 200
SK 265,000 0
ShinpoongPharm 33,800 DN 1,100
Handsome 37,600 DN 250
Asiana Airlines 20,100 DN 300
COWAY 76,500 DN 1,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 90,400 DN 1,800
DONGSUH 30,050 DN 250
SamsungEng 22,900 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 119,500 UP 2,000
PanOcean 5,630 DN 50
SAMSUNG CARD 34,050 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 23,000 UP 200
KT 30,950 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL151500 UP1500
(MORE)

