KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 December 10, 2021

LOTTE TOUR 17,000 DN 200
LG Uplus 13,900 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,300 UP 100
KT&G 86,000 UP 300
DHICO 22,000 UP 350
Doosanfc 47,700 DN 800
LG Display 22,350 UP 700
Kangwonland 24,250 DN 500
NAVER 395,000 DN 4,500
Kakao 122,500 0
NCsoft 727,000 DN 10,000
KIWOOM 106,500 DN 1,500
DSME 24,850 DN 50
HDSINFRA 7,360 UP 130
DWEC 6,120 UP 20
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,650 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 376,000 UP 3,500
DongwonF&B 195,000 DN 3,500
KEPCO KPS 39,950 DN 100
LGH&H 1,165,000 DN 7,000
LGCHEM 740,000 DN 7,000
KEPCO E&C 88,800 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 65,000 DN 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,100 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 126,000 UP 3,000
Celltrion 208,000 DN 3,000
Huchems 23,750 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 148,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,200 UP 300
KIH 82,600 DN 800
GS 40,250 UP 100
CJ CGV 25,050 DN 200
LIG Nex1 61,000 DN 1,900
Fila Holdings 37,150 DN 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 158,500 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,100 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 3,035 DN 15
AMOREPACIFIC 179,000 UP 1,500
FOOSUNG 21,500 DN 750
SK Innovation 217,500 UP 9,500
