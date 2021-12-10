KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 31,500 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 57,900 UP 300
Hansae 22,550 DN 300
Youngone Corp 45,250 DN 150
CSWIND 59,600 DN 600
GKL 12,950 DN 50
KOLON IND 77,000 DN 1,300
HanmiPharm 280,500 0
Meritz Financial 32,550 DN 1,800
BNK Financial Group 8,680 DN 60
emart 152,000 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY411 00 DN1300
KOLMAR KOREA 41,500 DN 50
PIAM 51,800 UP 200
HANJINKAL 64,700 DN 600
DoubleUGames 58,800 DN 400
CUCKOO 19,150 UP 150
COSMAX 104,000 0
MANDO 58,500 DN 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 901,000 DN 15,000
Doosan Bobcat 41,600 DN 1,800
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,500 DN 1,050
Netmarble 121,000 DN 500
KRAFTON 489,500 UP 10,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S57300 DN300
ORION 102,000 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,750 UP 150
BGF Retail 151,000 UP 500
SKCHEM 148,000 UP 1,500
HDC-OP 23,450 0
HYOSUNG TNC 605,000 DN 10,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 694,000 DN 17,000
SKBS 249,000 DN 500
WooriFinancialGroup 13,000 DN 50
KakaoBank 63,400 DN 800
HYBE 352,000 DN 2,500
SK ie technology 176,000 UP 3,500
DL E&C 124,500 UP 2,000
kakaopay 196,000 DN 12,500
SKSQUARE 63,300 DN 1,800
