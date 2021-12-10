POONGSAN 31,500 UP 300

KBFinancialGroup 57,900 UP 300

Hansae 22,550 DN 300

Youngone Corp 45,250 DN 150

CSWIND 59,600 DN 600

GKL 12,950 DN 50

KOLON IND 77,000 DN 1,300

HanmiPharm 280,500 0

Meritz Financial 32,550 DN 1,800

BNK Financial Group 8,680 DN 60

emart 152,000 UP 1,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY411 00 DN1300

KOLMAR KOREA 41,500 DN 50

PIAM 51,800 UP 200

HANJINKAL 64,700 DN 600

DoubleUGames 58,800 DN 400

CUCKOO 19,150 UP 150

COSMAX 104,000 0

MANDO 58,500 DN 100

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 901,000 DN 15,000

Doosan Bobcat 41,600 DN 1,800

H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,500 DN 1,050

Netmarble 121,000 DN 500

KRAFTON 489,500 UP 10,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S57300 DN300

ORION 102,000 DN 500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,750 UP 150

BGF Retail 151,000 UP 500

SKCHEM 148,000 UP 1,500

HDC-OP 23,450 0

HYOSUNG TNC 605,000 DN 10,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 694,000 DN 17,000

SKBS 249,000 DN 500

WooriFinancialGroup 13,000 DN 50

KakaoBank 63,400 DN 800

HYBE 352,000 DN 2,500

SK ie technology 176,000 UP 3,500

DL E&C 124,500 UP 2,000

kakaopay 196,000 DN 12,500

SKSQUARE 63,300 DN 1,800

