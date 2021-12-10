(LEAD) Seoul stocks snap 7-day winning streak on virus woes
(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at bottom, photo)
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks ended their seven-session winning streak on Friday as investor sentiment was hurt by concerns that the latest spike in COVID-19 cases could sap an economic recovery. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 19.34 points, or 0.64 percent, to close at 3,010.23 points.
Trading volume was moderate at about 444 million shares worth some 8.1 trillion won (US$6.9 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 418 to 414.
Foreigners sold a net 282 billion won, while institutions bought 132 billion won and retail investors purchased 120 billion won.
Investor sentiment worsened as South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 7,000 for the third consecutive day Friday amid the waning immunity and colder weather.
"Investors appear to be waiting to see what policy the government will take to contain the virus," HI Investment & Securities analyst Park Sang-hyun said.
Investors will likely pay attention to the upcoming data on U.S. consumer inflation for November to gauge the timing of the Federal Reserve's rate hike.
Most large caps closed lower in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics declined 1.66 percent to 76,900 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 2.43 percent to 120,500 won.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics decreased 1.64 percent to 901,000 won, and internet portal operator Naver lost 1.13 percent to 395,000 won.
Among gainers, leading carmaker Hyundai Motor added 0.24 percent to 207,500 won.
The local currency closed at 1,181.3 won against the U.S. dollar, down 6.8 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys added 1.1 basis points to 1.805 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond rose 2.8 basis points to 2 percent.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
(LEAD) BTS song 'Butter' picked as Record of the Year by Variety magazine
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of omicron variant, total now at 9: KDCA
-
BTS opens L.A. stop of 2021 Jingle Ball Tour
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
(4th LD) New cases fall below 5,000; 4-week toughened virus rules go into effect
-
(LEAD) Seoul reports first omicron cases
-
(LEAD) Proportion of 1-person households hits record high of 32 pct last year
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's virus caseload surpasses grim milestone of 500,000 amid unrelenting spread of virus
-
(4th LD) New infections above 7,000 for 2nd day; critical patients hit all-time high
-
S. Korea's virus caseload surpasses grim milestone of 500,000 amid unrelenting spread of virus