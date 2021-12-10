New Samsung Electronics CEO to deliver keynote address at CES 2022
By Woo Jae-yeon
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s new Vice Chairman and CEO Han Jong-hee will deliver a keynote speech at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next month, the company said Friday, presenting the direction of technological development going forward.
Earlier this week, Han was promoted to lead the new SET division -- which combined the consumer electronics and IT and mobile communications divisions.
He will lead the tech giant, along with another CEO, Kyung Kye-hyun, who was tapped to take charge of the company's device solutions division.
Han's speech, under the title of "Together for Tomorrow," will revolve around the idea that technology should exist for humanity and the planet, the company said.
Han is expected to talk about the tech company's efforts to keep the earth more sustainable and tackle climate change by introducing innovative, life-changing technologies to achieve those goals.
He will also present how connectivity can enrich people's lives.
Han had served as president and head of the visual display business at Samsung Electronics since 2017. An expert in TV research and development, Han played a key role in bringing the company's TV business to the global top position.
The South Korean company has shared its business philosophy and vision six times through keynote speeches at CES since 2002, with subjects ranging from human digitalism to mobility to Internet of Things.
Other keynote speakers include GM CEO Mary Barra and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
