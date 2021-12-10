Rookie girl group Ive sets first-week sales record with debut album
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- New K-pop girl group Ive has recorded the most first-week sales of any debut album by girl groups in South Korea ever, the group's agency said Friday.
The six-piece group's first single album "Eleven," released on Dec. 1, sold 152,229 copies in the first week of its release, Starship Entertainment said.
The opening-week figure is the highest among all debut albums that have ever been released by South Korean girl groups and all albums by new K-pop groups that debuted this year, according to the agency.
Ive is currently staying in the top 10 rankings on major domestic music charts, including Melon, Genie Music and Bugs, for "Eleven."
