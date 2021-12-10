Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Rookie girl group Ive sets first-week sales record with debut album

All News 16:50 December 10, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- New K-pop girl group Ive has recorded the most first-week sales of any debut album by girl groups in South Korea ever, the group's agency said Friday.

The six-piece group's first single album "Eleven," released on Dec. 1, sold 152,229 copies in the first week of its release, Starship Entertainment said.

The opening-week figure is the highest among all debut albums that have ever been released by South Korean girl groups and all albums by new K-pop groups that debuted this year, according to the agency.

Ive is currently staying in the top 10 rankings on major domestic music charts, including Melon, Genie Music and Bugs, for "Eleven."

A photo of rookie girl group Ive, provided by Starship Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Ive #sales record #debut album
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!