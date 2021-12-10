POSCO International acquires Australian gas firm
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- POSCO International Corp., the trading arm of steel giant POSCO, said Friday it has acquired an Australian gas producer for 372 billion won (US$315 million).
POSCO International took over a 50.1 percent stake in Senex Energy Ltd., with Australia's local company Hancock Energy acquiring the remaining stake, the company said in a regulatory filing.
"The investment is to secure natural gas reserves in eastern Australia for gas production," POSCO International said in the filing.
The company plans to produce 5 million tons of hydrogen by 2050 in order to achieve 30 trillion won of sales in the hydrogen business and a share of 30 percent of the domestic hydrogen market.
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
-
(LEAD) BTS song 'Butter' picked as Record of the Year by Variety magazine
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 3 more cases of omicron variant, total now at 9: KDCA
-
BTS opens L.A. stop of 2021 Jingle Ball Tour
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
(4th LD) New cases fall below 5,000; 4-week toughened virus rules go into effect
-
(LEAD) Seoul reports first omicron cases
-
(LEAD) Proportion of 1-person households hits record high of 32 pct last year
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's virus caseload surpasses grim milestone of 500,000 amid unrelenting spread of virus
-
(4th LD) New infections above 7,000 for 2nd day; critical patients hit all-time high
-
S. Korea's virus caseload surpasses grim milestone of 500,000 amid unrelenting spread of virus