Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'CSAT error' case ruling to be made Dec. 17 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Death of development scandal suspect emerges as unexpected election factor (Kookmin Daily)
-- College entry process postponed due to exam question controversy (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't reviewing special measures against virus surge (Segye Times)
-- Gov't to decide on special measures if virus spread continues (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Key suspect in development scandal commits suicide ahead of hearing (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Special report on meritocracy of 20-something youths (Hankyoreh)
-- Virus patient in Seoul travels to Ulsan to find hospital bed (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't reviewing special virus measures as cases pile up (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't reduces waiting period for vaccine booster shots (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) BTS song 'Butter' picked as Record of the Year by Variety magazine
-
BTS opens L.A. stop of 2021 Jingle Ball Tour
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
(4th LD) New cases fall below 5,000; 4-week toughened virus rules go into effect
-
(LEAD) Seoul reports first omicron cases
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's virus caseload surpasses grim milestone of 500,000 amid unrelenting spread of virus
-
Suspect in development corruption scandal found dead in apparent suicide
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus caseload surpasses grim milestone of 500,000 amid unrelenting spread of virus
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's virus caseload surpasses grim milestone of 500,000 amid unrelenting spread of virus