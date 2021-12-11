Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 December 11, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 09/04 Sunny 20
Incheon 08/04 Sunny 20
Suwon 10/03 Sunny 20
Cheongju 10/05 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 11/04 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 08/02 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 14/06 Sunny 20
Jeonju 12/06 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 13/06 Cloudy 30
Jeju 15/10 Cloudy 30
Daegu 13/06 Cloudy 30
Busan 15/08 Sunny 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) BTS song 'Butter' picked as Record of the Year by Variety magazine
-
BTS opens L.A. stop of 2021 Jingle Ball Tour
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
(4th LD) New cases fall below 5,000; 4-week toughened virus rules go into effect
-
(LEAD) Seoul reports first omicron cases
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's virus caseload surpasses grim milestone of 500,000 amid unrelenting spread of virus
-
Suspect in development corruption scandal found dead in apparent suicide
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus caseload surpasses grim milestone of 500,000 amid unrelenting spread of virus
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's virus caseload surpasses grim milestone of 500,000 amid unrelenting spread of virus