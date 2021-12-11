Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 December 11, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/04 Sunny 20

Incheon 08/04 Sunny 20

Suwon 10/03 Sunny 20

Cheongju 10/05 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 11/04 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 08/02 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 14/06 Sunny 20

Jeonju 12/06 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 13/06 Cloudy 30

Jeju 15/10 Cloudy 30

Daegu 13/06 Cloudy 30

Busan 15/08 Sunny 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!