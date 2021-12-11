BTS sweeps all 4 top awards at 2021 MAMAs
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- K-pop phenomenon BTS clinched four top awards at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMAs) on Saturday, sweeping the annual music award event for the third year in a row.
The septet received album of the year, song of the year, artist of the year and worldwide icon of the year at the MAMAs, held at CJ ENM Content World in Paju, 30 kilometers north of Seoul.
It was the third consecutive year the boy band has swept all the four top MAMAs.
The band did not attend the awarding ceremony in person as members are currently under mandatory COVID-19 self-quarantine after arriving from their concert in Los Angeles earlier this week.
Best new female artist and best new male artist went to aespa and Enhypen, respectively,
This year's MAMAs were exceptionally held in South Korea and the size of its audience was limited to some 450 amid the persistent pandemic.
