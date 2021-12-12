(URGENT) S. Korea reports 6,689 new COVID-19 cases; critical patients at record high of 894: KDCA
All News 09:30 December 12, 2021
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(LEAD) BTS song 'Butter' picked as Record of the Year by Variety magazine
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
(LEAD) New cases below 7,000 for 1st time in 4 days; deaths hit daily record high of 80
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
(2nd LD) Moon calls for speeding up booster shots as deaths hit daily record high of 80
-
Rookie girl group Ive sets first-week sales record with debut album
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's virus caseload surpasses grim milestone of 500,000 amid unrelenting spread of virus