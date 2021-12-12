Teen pilot Rutherford lands in S. Korea in bid for record flight
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- The British-Belgian teen pilot Zara Rutherford has made a stop in South Korea during her bid to become the youngest woman to fly solo around the world.
The 19-year-old landed at Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul Saturday afternoon, after flying in from Vladivostok, Russia, in her ultralight plane Shark.
She began her 51,000-kilometer journey in August from Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport in western Belgium and has since covered Britain, Greenland, the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Canada and Russia.
A daughter of two pilots, Rutherford is trying to break the record held by Shaesta Wais, who became the youngest female to fly solo around the globe at age 30 in 2017.
Rutherford told reporters that she chose to land in South Korea because she was refused entry to China due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Japanese authorities had told Rutherford that she couldn't land her ultralight plane there.
"It has been challenging," Rutherford was quoted as saying by Reuters. "I'm seeing these places from the air and that is the most incredible thing. Although I'm not always allowed to go and visit, walk around and check out museums and restaurants, I can always see them from the air and it's pretty incredible."
Rutherford said she plans to take off from Muan, 385 kilometers south of Seoul, to head to Taipei on Monday. She will then cover the Philippines and Thailand, followed by the likes of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Greece. Rutherford expects to finish her journey by Jan. 14.
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
(2nd LD) Moon calls for speeding up booster shots as deaths hit daily record high of 80
-
(LEAD) New cases below 7,000 for 1st time in 4 days; deaths hit daily record high of 80
-
New COVID-19 cases below 7,000 for 2nd day; critical cases at fresh high
-
BTS sweeps all 4 top awards at 2021 MAMAs