KBO's Giants add ex-MLB catcher Laird to coaching staff
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball club Lotte Giants hired former major league backstop Gerald Laird as their new catching coach on Sunday.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) team said Laird, 42, will be replacing Hank Conger, who recently joined the Minnesota Twins as first base and catching coach following two seasons with the Giants.
Laird played 13 seasons in the majors for five franchises, including six years with the Texas Rangers. He won his first and only World Series ring with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011 as a backup to Yadier Molina.
Laird retired in 2016 and managed the Detroit Tigers' Single-A affiliate for two seasons.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
(2nd LD) Moon calls for speeding up booster shots as deaths hit daily record high of 80
-
(LEAD) New cases below 7,000 for 1st time in 4 days; deaths hit daily record high of 80
-
New COVID-19 cases below 7,000 for 2nd day; critical cases at fresh high
-
BTS sweeps all 4 top awards at 2021 MAMAs