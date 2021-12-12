LG Twins bring back starter Casey Kelly for 4th KBO season
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball club LG Twins announced Sunday they will bring back right-hander Casey Kelly for his fourth season.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) team signed the 32-year-old American to a new one-year deal worth up to US$1.5 million -- $1.2 million in guaranteed salary and a maximum $300,000 in incentives.
Kelly went 13-8 with a 3.15 ERA in 30 starts this year, while making $1.4 million.
Kelly made his KBO debut with the Twins in 2019 and has been one of the league's most consistent starters since. From 2019 to 2021, Kelly is second among KBO starters in wins (42), ERA (3.00), strikeouts (402) and innings pitched (530 2/3).
Kelly is in the midst of a league-record streak of 57 starts with at least five innings pitched.
The Twins signed former big league right-hander Adam Plutko on Friday. KBO clubs can only have up to two foreign pitchers, and Kelly's signing on Sunday means left-hander Andrew Suarez will not be back with the Twins in 2022.
Suarez went 10-2 with a 2.18 ERA in 23 starts, while missing time with biceps and upper back injuries.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
-
(LEAD) BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
(2nd LD) Moon calls for speeding up booster shots as deaths hit daily record high of 80
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
New COVID-19 cases below 7,000 for 2nd day; critical cases at fresh high
-
BTS sweeps all 4 top awards at 2021 MAMAs
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 7,000 for 2nd day; critical cases at fresh high