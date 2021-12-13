Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:01 December 13, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 13.

Korean-language dailies
-- Populist presidential race gives cold shoulder to the weak (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Money election' to eventually lead to debt for the country (Kookmin Daily)
-- COVID-19 deaths jump 4.8 times in 6 weeks, patients in critical condition soar 2.5 times (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee overturns Cheong Wa Dae's plan, vows to give 1-year grace period to raising real estate transfer tax (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Hospitals to only have vacant beds after deaths (Segye Times)
-- We can now only trust booster shots (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Determination needed as deaths, patients in critical condition hit new records (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon Suk-yeol frames 'Nth room prevention law' as censorship (Hankyoreh)
-- A prosecutor says 'sorry' with tears (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Lee hurriedly vows to delay raising real estate transfer tax (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Stronger 'tax bomb' awaits in 2022, property value to rise 20 pct (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Biden imposes first sanctions on North over human rights (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Deadly tornadoes slam 6 states (Korea Herald)
-- New US sanctions on North Korea to impede end-of-war declaration (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!