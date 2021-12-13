Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 13.
Korean-language dailies
-- Populist presidential race gives cold shoulder to the weak (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Money election' to eventually lead to debt for the country (Kookmin Daily)
-- COVID-19 deaths jump 4.8 times in 6 weeks, patients in critical condition soar 2.5 times (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee overturns Cheong Wa Dae's plan, vows to give 1-year grace period to raising real estate transfer tax (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Hospitals to only have vacant beds after deaths (Segye Times)
-- We can now only trust booster shots (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Determination needed as deaths, patients in critical condition hit new records (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon Suk-yeol frames 'Nth room prevention law' as censorship (Hankyoreh)
-- A prosecutor says 'sorry' with tears (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Lee hurriedly vows to delay raising real estate transfer tax (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Stronger 'tax bomb' awaits in 2022, property value to rise 20 pct (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Biden imposes first sanctions on North over human rights (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Deadly tornadoes slam 6 states (Korea Herald)
-- New US sanctions on North Korea to impede end-of-war declaration (Korea Times)
(END)
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
-
Military reports 21 more COVID-19 cases
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
(2nd LD) Moon calls for speeding up booster shots as deaths hit daily record high of 80
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 1st time in 6 days; critical cases remain high
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases below 7,000 for 2nd day; critical cases at fresh high
-
(URGENT) Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
S. Korea has 3rd-highest ratio of NEET youth among OECD: report