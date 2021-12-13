Today in Korean history
Dec. 14
1926 -- Independence fighter Kim Koo is inaugurated as chief marshal of the Korean Provisional Government, which was set up in Shanghai, during Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910-1945.
1950 -- The United Nations approves a resolution for the establishment of a U.N. committee to work toward signing an armistice to bring a cease-fire to the Korean War.
2002 -- Candlelight vigils are held in over 70 cities in 12 countries, including South Korea and the United States, in memory of two South Korean schoolgirls who were killed in an accident involving an armored U.S. military vehicle.
2014 -- South Korea's national pension fund sells a prime office building in London to Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, reaping a profit of 960 billion won (US$871 million).
2016 -- The Seoul High Court orders the government to disclose the results of a probe on pollution detected in the water table near the U.S. Army base in Yongsan, central Seoul.
2017 -- President Moon Jae-in and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold a summit in Beijing. The leaders reached an agreement on four basic principles in dealing with North Korea's nuclear threat, including no toleration of war on the Korean Peninsula.
2020 -- South Korea's parliament passes a controversial bill prohibiting the launching of anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the inter-Korean border. The revision to the Development of Inter-Korean Relations Act, billed as the anti-leaflet law, outlaws the scattering of leaflets critical of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un or his political system across the border.
(END)
