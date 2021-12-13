Nearly half of big S. Korean firms have yet to unveil investment plans for 2022: poll
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- Nearly half of South Korea's large companies have yet to come up with their investment plans for next year due mainly to high economic uncertainty, a poll showed Monday.
The survey of 101 big firms out of the country's top 500 companies showed 49.5 percent having no investment plans for 2022 or having not decided on their investments.
The poll was commissioned by the Korea Economic Research Institute, the research arm of South Korea's conglomerate lobby Federation of Korean Industries.
Nearly 32 percent of them have cited a murky economic outlook amid the coronavirus pandemic or termination of their major investment projects.
Other reasons include a deterioration in the trade climate stemming from the reorganization of the global supply network with 19.7 percent and the lack of room for investment due to worsening business conditions with 12.1 percent.
The remainder cited excessive regulation and a shortage of incentives for corporate investment.
Of the companies that have established 2022 plans, 62.7 percent said next year's investments will remain at this year's levels.
Slightly over 31 percent answered they will increase investments in the coming year, while 5.9 percent replied they will cut back on their investments.
Nearly 64 percent of the top 500 firms cut their investments in the first nine months of this year from a year earlier due to the spread of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the surveyed companies also gave 65.7 points out of 100 to the investment climate in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
(END)
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
-
Free online Korean course to be offered to migrant worker candidates
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
(2nd LD) Moon calls for speeding up booster shots as deaths hit daily record high of 80
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases below 7,000 for 2nd day; critical cases at fresh high
-
New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 1st time in 6 days; critical cases remain high
-
(URGENT) Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
S. Korea has 3rd-highest ratio of NEET youth among OECD: report