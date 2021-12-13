Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 December 13, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 03/-7 Cloudy 20

Incheon 02/-5 Cloudy 20

Suwon 03/-7 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 04/-5 Sunny 0

Daejeon 05/-6 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 03/-10 Sunny 0

Gangneung 08/-3 Sunny 0

Jeonju 05/-5 Sunny 0

Gwangju 05/-2 Sunny 20

Jeju 08/05 Cloudy 30

Daegu 06/-4 Sunny 0

Busan 08/-3 Sunny 0

