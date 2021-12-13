Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports rise 20.4 pct in first 10 days of Dec.

All News 09:27 December 13, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports grew 20.4 percent on-year in the first 10 days of December on the back of solid demand for chips and petroleum products, customs data showed Monday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$19.5 billion in the Dec. 1-10 period, compared with $16.2 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

This photo, taken Dec. 7, 2021, shows stacks of containers at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

#exports #semiconductor
