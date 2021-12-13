Exports rise 20.4 pct in first 10 days of Dec.
All News 09:27 December 13, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports grew 20.4 percent on-year in the first 10 days of December on the back of solid demand for chips and petroleum products, customs data showed Monday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$19.5 billion in the Dec. 1-10 period, compared with $16.2 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
