S. Korea to supply 30 units of K-9 howitzer to Australia under 930 billion-won deal
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- Australia has signed a contract to acquire 30 units of the K-9 Thunder self-propelled howitzer from South Korea, its manufacturer said Monday.
The Australian Army will also acquire 15 units of K-10 armored ammunition resupply vehicles under the deal signed between the nation's Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG) and Hanwha Defense Australia, according to Hanwha Defense, based in Seoul.
The contract is worth 930 billion won (US$788 million), an industry source said.
Australia is the seventh partner to introduce the South Korea-made howitzer. South Korea has exported around 600 units of the 155-millimeter K-9 artillery guns to Turkey, Poland, India, Norway, Finland and Estonia.
The announcement came more than a year after Hanwha was named the sole preferred bidder for an Australian artillery gun procurement project.
South Korea, meanwhile, has been reportedly in talks with Egypt as well to export the howitzer there, raising the prospects for the artillery system's first entry into the Middle Eastern and African market as well.
Ahead of the signing ceremony held in Canberra on the occasion of President Moon Jae-in's visit there, South Korea's Defense Program Acquisition Administration (DAPA) and the CASG inked a memorandum of understanding to expand ties in the arms procurement sector.
"Through the MOU and the K-9 howitzer export deal, both countries also agreed to promote the collaboration of different weapon systems based on the interoperability of the howitzers," DAPA Chief Kang Eun-ho said in a statement.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
-
Military reports 21 more COVID-19 cases
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
(2nd LD) Moon calls for speeding up booster shots as deaths hit daily record high of 80
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 1st time in 6 days; critical cases remain high
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases below 7,000 for 2nd day; critical cases at fresh high
-
(URGENT) Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
S. Korea has 3rd-highest ratio of NEET youth among OECD: report