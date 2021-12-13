Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon says S. Korea not considering diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

All News 09:41 December 13, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday that South Korea is not considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics.

Moon said Seoul has not been asked by the United States or any other nation to consider a boycott.

He was speaking at a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison after bilateral summit talks in Canberra.

