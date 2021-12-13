Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 25 more COVID-19 cases

All News 10:17 December 13, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Monday reported 25 additional COVID-19 cases, all of which are breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 2,738.

Of the new cases, 19 people are from the Army, four from the Navy, one from a unit under the direct control of the defense ministry, and one civilian employee, officials said.

Currently, 379 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,002 are breakthrough cases.

This file photo, taken on May 24, 2021, shows a soldier receiving a COVID-19 test at a makeshift virus testing site in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

Keywords
#military #coronavirus
Issue Keywords
