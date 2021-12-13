Seoul stocks extend gains on foreign and institutional buying
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Monday morning on foreign and institutional buying.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 20.89 points, or 0.69 percent, to trade at 3,031.12 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks climbed despite a high number of coronavirus cases, with investors keeping an eye on the Federal Reserve for signals about the tapering of stimulus measures. The Fed is set to announce its two-day meeting results Wednesday (U.S. time).
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics advanced 1.17 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 2.49 percent.
Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor moved up 2.17 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia adding 1.76 percent.
Among losers, giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics declined 0.89 percent, and electric car battery maker LG Chem lost 0.41 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,078.35 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.95 percent from the previous session's close.
