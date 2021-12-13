Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Moon says S. Korea not considering diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
CANBERRA/SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday that South Korea is not considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics and has not been asked by any nation to do so.
Moon addressed the issue for the first time after the United States announced last week that it will not send an official delegation to the Olympics in February over concerns about China's human rights abuses.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea launches process to join CPTPP: finance minister
SEOUL -- South Korea began the process to join a mega Asia-Pacific free trade agreement involving 11 nations, the finance minister said Monday, as the country seeks to diversify its export portfolio.
South Korea has been "actively" reviewing the joining of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) as part of its efforts to expand mega FTAs in the Asia-Pacific region.
-----------------
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 1st time in 6 days; critical cases remain high
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 6,000 for the first time in six days Monday due to fewer tests over the weekend amid concerns over the spread of the new omicron variant.
The country added 5,817 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total caseload to 523,088, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
S. Korea vows role in supply chain, infrastructure investment during G-7 session
SEOUL -- South Korea's top diplomat highlighted Seoul's commitment to a greater role in building a resilient global supply chain and cooperating with major economies in infrastructure projects in the Indo-Pacific region during a recent meeting of Group of Seven held in Britain, his office said Monday.
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong attended G-7 Foreign and Development Ministers' Meeting held in Liverpool over the weekend as a guest, along with representatives from Australia, India, South Africa and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
-----------------
Yoon, Lee neck-and-neck at 42 pct vs. 40.6 pct in presidential poll
SEOUL -- The main opposition People Power Party (PPP)'s presidential candidate, Yoon Suk-yeol, was leading his ruling Democratic Party (DP) rival Lee Jae-myung by a thin margin at 42 percent to 40.6 percent, a survey showed Monday.
The 1.4 percentage point margin in the poll by the Korea Society Opinion Institute (KSOI) is smaller than the 3.3 percentage point gap in favor of Yoon last week, and within the range of the poll's margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
-----------------
S. Korea to export 30 units of K-9 howitzer to Australia under 930 billion-won deal
SEOUL -- Australia has signed a contract to buy 30 units of the K-9 Thunder self-propelled howitzer from South Korea, its manufacturer said Monday.
The Australian Army will also acquire 15 units of K-10 armored ammunition resupply vehicles under the deal signed between the nation's Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG) and Hanwha Defense Australia, according to Hanwha Defense, based in Seoul.
-----------------
(LEAD) Exports rise 20.4 pct in first 10 days of Dec.
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports grew 20.4 percent on-year in the first 10 days of December on the back of solid demand for chips and petroleum products, customs data showed Monday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$19.5 billion in the Dec. 1-10 period, compared with $16.2 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
-----------------
Suspended terms finalized for protesters charged with trespassing into U.S. envoy's residence
SEOUL -- The Supreme Court has finalized suspended prison terms for four anti-American activists charged with trespassing into the U.S. ambassador's residence in 2019 as part of a protest over defense cost-sharing talks between the two countries, court officials said Monday.
The protesters, who are members of a progressive association of college students, climbed over the wall of the ambassador's residence in central Seoul and staged a protest in the compound in October 2019, when then Ambassador Harry Harris was in office.
-----------------
Seoul stocks extend gains on foreign and institutional buying
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Monday morning on foreign and institutional buying.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 20.89 points, or 0.69 percent, to trade at 3,031.12 points as of 11:20 a.m.
(END)
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
-
Military reports 21 more COVID-19 cases
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
(2nd LD) Moon calls for speeding up booster shots as deaths hit daily record high of 80
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 1st time in 6 days; critical cases remain high
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases below 7,000 for 2nd day; critical cases at fresh high
-
(URGENT) Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
S. Korea has 3rd-highest ratio of NEET youth among OECD: report