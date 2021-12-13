Protester throws eggs at DP candidate Lee near THAAD base in Seongju
SEONGJU, South Korea, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on Monday was attacked with eggs by a protester opposing the U.S. THAAD anti-missile system in the central county of Seongju while campaigning.
The male protester threw two eggs at Lee from across a road while the candidate was heading toward a fruit farm in the county, 217 kilometers southeast of Seoul, as part of his campaign in the region.
Lee was not hit, but a bodyguard and Rep. Han Jun-ho were hit by pieces of an egg. The incident caused a minor scuffle between the man and police, according to officials.
The man, presumably in his 30s, was immediately overpowered by police at the scene. He identified himself as an "activist" against the THAAD base in the farming town.
"The DP-controlled government and Mr. Lee Jae-myung in the past promised to remove THAAD, but they haven't done it," the man said. "Why did you not remove THAAD?," he added.
Lee's campaign spokesperson said the man is believed to be a resident near the THAAD base. The camp will ask for leniency for the man, she said.
Residents of Seongju have long opposed the THAAD base in their town, resulting in clashes with police every time the government brings construction equipment and other items into the base.
As an integral part of the U.S.-led missile defense system, the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system (THAAD) is designed to shoot down short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles at a high altitude in their terminal phase, using a hit-to-kill method.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
-
Military reports 21 more COVID-19 cases
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
(2nd LD) Moon calls for speeding up booster shots as deaths hit daily record high of 80
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 1st time in 6 days; critical cases remain high
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases below 7,000 for 2nd day; critical cases at fresh high
-
(URGENT) Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
S. Korea has 3rd-highest ratio of NEET youth among OECD: report