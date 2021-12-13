KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LX INT 25,400 UP 400
Hyundai M&F INS 24,400 UP 200
DongkukStlMill 16,300 DN 150
TaihanElecWire 1,925 UP 30
DB INSURANCE 57,300 UP 300
NHIS 13,400 UP 50
LS 53,900 DN 300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES106000 DN1500
GC Corp 230,000 DN 7,000
SamsungElec 76,800 DN 100
DongwonInd 223,500 UP 2,000
GS E&C 41,100 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 703,000 DN 6,000
KPIC 201,500 DN 3,000
SK Discovery 47,000 UP 300
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,180 UP 50
SKC 179,500 DN 2,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 99,800 DN 1,200
ShinhanGroup 37,100 DN 200
HITEJINRO 30,650 UP 50
Yuhan 63,300 DN 100
SLCORP 31,350 UP 650
CJ LOGISTICS 134,000 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 115,500 DN 3,000
DL 63,100 DN 400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,000 DN 150
KIA CORP. 86,000 UP 600
Youngpoong 661,000 DN 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 49,450 DN 500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,400 DN 450
SamsungF&MIns 210,500 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,550 DN 250
Kogas 37,950 DN 200
SK hynix 121,500 UP 1,000
Hanwha 32,800 UP 800
DB HiTek 71,000 UP 1,800
CJ 84,800 DN 800
Daesang 22,950 UP 50
SKNetworks 5,030 UP 10
ORION Holdings 15,950 UP 300
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
(2nd LD) Moon calls for speeding up booster shots as deaths hit daily record high of 80
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 1st time in 6 days; critical cases remain high
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 1st time in 6 days; critical cases remain high
-
(URGENT) Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
S. Korea has 3rd-highest ratio of NEET youth among OECD: report