KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
NEXENTIRE 6,880 UP 10
CHONGKUNDANG 114,500 DN 1,500
KCC 316,000 DN 4,500
SKBP 102,500 DN 4,000
BukwangPharm 13,050 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 120,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,350 UP 50
Daewoong 31,300 DN 600
LOTTE Fine Chem 79,500 0
TaekwangInd 972,000 DN 7,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,890 UP 10
KAL 29,300 DN 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,300 UP 140
LG Corp. 86,900 UP 300
POSCO CHEMICAL 144,500 DN 500
AmoreG 45,250 DN 600
HyundaiMtr 209,000 UP 1,500
Shinsegae 255,000 0
Nongshim 303,500 UP 12,500
SGBC 76,200 DN 1,800
Hyosung 100,500 0
LOTTE 31,050 0
GCH Corp 26,600 DN 400
LotteChilsung 130,000 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,390 UP 80
POSCO 287,000 UP 5,500
BoryungPharm 15,850 DN 900
GS Retail 30,750 DN 650
MERITZ SECU 5,200 UP 50
HtlShilla 77,100 DN 100
Hanmi Science 56,000 DN 400
SamsungElecMech 181,000 UP 3,000
Hanssem 91,600 DN 2,000
KSOE 98,300 DN 600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,700 DN 400
MS IND 29,900 UP 1,400
Ottogi 457,000 UP 1,000
OCI 114,500 UP 4,000
IS DONGSEO 44,300 DN 600
S-Oil 88,200 UP 200
(MORE)
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
(2nd LD) Moon calls for speeding up booster shots as deaths hit daily record high of 80
New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 1st time in 6 days; critical cases remain high
2 U.S. soldiers given suspended jail terms for smuggling cannabis
(URGENT) Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration