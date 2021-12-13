KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS ELECTRIC 54,400 UP 500
LG Innotek 313,000 UP 8,000
KorZinc 506,000 DN 7,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,760 0
HyundaiMipoDock 72,800 DN 200
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 228,500 DN 3,000
HMM 28,250 UP 900
HYUNDAI WIA 77,900 UP 1,700
KumhoPetrochem 190,000 UP 10,000
Mobis 247,000 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 47,400 UP 500
S-1 75,100 DN 400
ZINUS 79,800 DN 700
Hanchem 315,000 DN 6,500
KEPCO 21,750 DN 400
SamsungSecu 49,450 UP 150
KG DONGBU STL 11,150 UP 50
DWS 51,500 DN 900
SKTelecom 56,000 UP 200
SNT MOTIV 46,800 UP 900
HyundaiElev 41,150 DN 850
SAMSUNG SDS 158,000 DN 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 29,350 DN 100
KUMHOTIRE 4,490 DN 90
Hanon Systems 13,800 0
SK 265,000 0
ShinpoongPharm 34,200 UP 400
Handsome 37,400 DN 200
Asiana Airlines 19,900 DN 200
COWAY 76,600 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 89,600 DN 800
IBK 11,000 UP 50
DONGSUH 30,550 UP 500
SamsungEng 23,050 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 117,500 DN 2,000
PanOcean 5,690 UP 60
SAMSUNG CARD 34,150 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 22,700 DN 300
KT 31,100 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL150500 DN1000
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
(2nd LD) Moon calls for speeding up booster shots as deaths hit daily record high of 80
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 1st time in 6 days; critical cases remain high
2 U.S. soldiers given suspended jail terms for smuggling cannabis
(URGENT) Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration