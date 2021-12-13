KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 16,900 DN 100
LG Uplus 14,000 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,500 UP 200
KT&G 85,900 DN 100
DHICO 22,300 UP 300
Doosanfc 47,600 DN 100
LG Display 22,550 UP 200
Kangwonland 24,150 DN 100
NAVER 390,500 DN 4,500
Kakao 120,000 DN 2,500
NCsoft 714,000 DN 13,000
KIWOOM 107,500 UP 1,000
DSME 24,150 DN 700
HDSINFRA 7,360 0
DWEC 6,110 DN 10
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,700 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 378,000 UP 2,000
DongwonF&B 194,500 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 39,650 DN 300
LGH&H 1,153,000 DN 12,000
LGCHEM 738,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO E&C 87,200 DN 1,600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,900 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 134,000 UP 8,000
Celltrion 205,000 DN 3,000
Huchems 23,950 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 146,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,400 UP 200
KIH 83,600 UP 1,000
GS 40,550 UP 300
CJ CGV 24,750 DN 300
LIG Nex1 62,900 UP 1,900
Fila Holdings 36,750 DN 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 160,500 UP 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,500 UP 400
HANWHA LIFE 3,030 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 178,500 DN 500
FOOSUNG 21,200 DN 300
SK Innovation 216,500 DN 1,000
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
(2nd LD) Moon calls for speeding up booster shots as deaths hit daily record high of 80
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 1st time in 6 days; critical cases remain high
-
2 U.S. soldiers given suspended jail terms for smuggling cannabis
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 1st time in 6 days; critical cases remain high
-
(URGENT) Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration