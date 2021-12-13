Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 December 13, 2021

LOTTE TOUR 16,900 DN 100
LG Uplus 14,000 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,500 UP 200
KT&G 85,900 DN 100
DHICO 22,300 UP 300
Doosanfc 47,600 DN 100
LG Display 22,550 UP 200
Kangwonland 24,150 DN 100
NAVER 390,500 DN 4,500
Kakao 120,000 DN 2,500
NCsoft 714,000 DN 13,000
KIWOOM 107,500 UP 1,000
DSME 24,150 DN 700
HDSINFRA 7,360 0
DWEC 6,110 DN 10
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,700 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 378,000 UP 2,000
DongwonF&B 194,500 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 39,650 DN 300
LGH&H 1,153,000 DN 12,000
LGCHEM 738,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO E&C 87,200 DN 1,600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,900 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 134,000 UP 8,000
Celltrion 205,000 DN 3,000
Huchems 23,950 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 146,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,400 UP 200
KIH 83,600 UP 1,000
GS 40,550 UP 300
CJ CGV 24,750 DN 300
LIG Nex1 62,900 UP 1,900
Fila Holdings 36,750 DN 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 160,500 UP 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,500 UP 400
HANWHA LIFE 3,030 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 178,500 DN 500
FOOSUNG 21,200 DN 300
SK Innovation 216,500 DN 1,000
(MORE)

#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
