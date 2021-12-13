KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 31,200 DN 300
KBFinancialGroup 57,500 DN 400
Hansae 21,650 DN 900
Youngone Corp 43,800 DN 1,450
CSWIND 58,500 DN 1,100
GKL 12,850 DN 100
KOLON IND 75,800 DN 1,200
HanmiPharm 276,000 DN 4,500
Meritz Financial 32,850 UP 300
BNK Financial Group 8,660 DN 20
emart 151,500 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY411 00 0
KOLMAR KOREA 41,250 DN 250
PIAM 51,200 DN 600
HANJINKAL 64,300 DN 400
DoubleUGames 57,500 DN 1,300
CUCKOO 19,050 DN 100
COSMAX 102,500 DN 1,500
MANDO 58,800 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 872,000 DN 29,000
Doosan Bobcat 41,200 DN 400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,500 0
Netmarble 119,000 DN 2,000
KRAFTON 489,500 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S58000 UP700
ORION 104,500 UP 2,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,450 DN 300
BGF Retail 148,000 DN 3,000
SKCHEM 147,500 DN 500
HDC-OP 23,700 UP 250
HYOSUNG TNC 597,000 DN 8,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 677,000 DN 17,000
SKBS 248,000 DN 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 13,150 UP 150
KakaoBank 63,400 0
HYBE 337,500 DN 14,500
SK ie technology 173,000 DN 3,000
DL E&C 124,000 DN 500
kakaopay 190,000 DN 6,000
SKSQUARE 63,000 DN 300
(END)
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
(2nd LD) Moon calls for speeding up booster shots as deaths hit daily record high of 80
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
2 U.S. soldiers given suspended jail terms for smuggling cannabis
-
New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 1st time in 6 days; critical cases remain high
-
(URGENT) Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 1st time in 6 days; critical cases remain high