2 killed, 1 missing after explosion at Yeosu chemical factory
YEOSU, South Korea, Dec 13 (Yonhap) -- Two workers were found dead and one is missing in connection with a chemical factory explosion at an industrial complex in the southern city of Yeosu on Monday, firefighters said.
Firefighters were trying to contain the fire that broke out at 1:37 p.m. at the factory in the Yeosu Industrial Complex in Yeosu, 450 kilometers south of Seoul.
A total of seven people were working at a chemicals storage facility of the factory, and two of them were found dead at a nearby plant, apparently due to the strong impact of the explosion.
Another worker remains unaccounted for while the four others were confirmed to be safe.
Authorities were also concerned about toxic fumes from the site, reportedly visible as far as 10 kilometers away from the accident.
Authorities have issued a level-2 warning, which enables them to call in support, including firefighters, from other areas. They are also trying to locate the missing worker.
