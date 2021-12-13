Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) 3 killed after explosion at Yeosu chemical factory

All News 18:41 December 13, 2021

(ATTN: UPDATES with deaths, development throughout)

YEOSU, South Korea, Dec 13 (Yonhap) -- Three workers were found dead in connection with a chemical factory explosion at an industrial complex in the southern city of Yeosu on Monday, firefighters said.

The fire broke out at 1:37 p.m. at a petrochemical manufacturing factory in the Yeosu Industrial Complex in Yeosu, 450 kilometers south of Seoul.

While a total of seven people were working at a chemicals storage facility of the factory, three of them were found dead at a nearby plant, apparently due to the strong impact of the explosion.

The four others were confirmed to be safe, according to authorities.

Authorities have issued a level-2 warning, which enables them to call in support, including firefighters, from other areas.

But the call had been lifted as of 5:11 p.m., as firefighters had put out the fire completely.

Authorities said they are now looking into the exact causes of the accident.

A chemical factory in Yeosu, 450 kilometers south of Seoul, burns following an explosion at the plant inside the Yeosu Industrial Complex on Dec. 13, 2021. (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Yesu #factory explosion
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!