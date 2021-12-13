Comedian Yoo Jae-suk tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- Yoo Jae-suk, a famous comedian and emcee of TV variety shows, tested positive for the new coronavirus Monday, although he is fully vaccinated, his talent agency said.
Yoo was confirmed to have the virus after receiving the second polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in the morning, Antenna said.
He initially tested negative after being notified as a close contact of a confirmed patient Saturday.
The 49-year-old comedian received his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in late September, according to the agency.
"Yoo canceled all his schedules and is taking necessary measures in accordance with the guidelines of the quarantine authorities," the company said.
